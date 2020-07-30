Letter: SARS-Co-V-2 Mortality rate in Pima County

I am struck by the lack of intellectual curiosity by your reporters regarding the greater mortality rate in P.C. compared to the rest of the state of Az. There is a 1.9% state mortality rate versus a 2.82% P.C. mortality rate. Since a public research institution (U. A.) with a publicly funded medical school exist in P.C., one would expect the mortality rate here to be equivalent to or slightly better than the overall state mortality rate. Why the poorer outcomes here? Is there a reluctance to use Hydroxychloroquine early on in the course of SARS-Co-V-2? We now have excellent data demonstrating the reduction of mortality by 50% with the use of Hydroxychloroquine in both the Henry Ford Study as well as the Mt. Sinai study in N.Y.C. Didier Raoult's Study from France affirming improved outcomes in patients treated with Hydroxychloroquine reflect the Italian, Spanish, Turkish & Libyan favorable outcomes with Hydroxychloroquine treatment.
David Buechel. D.O., F.A.C.O.I.
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
