The U S provides military protection for the Saudis in exchange for a reliable oil supply. The Saudis now have decided to cut oil production causing increased gasoline costs to consumers. Now, Saudis are buying and leasing Arizona land, while depleting the water tables to grow alfalfa for their cows in Saudi Arabia. The U S issued no consequences against Saudi Arabia for the killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi.
What will the Saudis do next?
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
