RE: the March 31 article "There are only two reasons to go to college."
In his opinion piece, Rivera tells us that there are only two reasons to go to college: to enter the field of academia or to learn a technical and applicable skill. I don’t know where Rivera went to high school, but here are a couple things I didn’t learn in mine. I didn’t learn to be curious about what was happening in my country or in the world. I didn’t learn the critical thinking skills that allow me to be a productive member of society. I didn’t learn the importance of the diversity of our country and the richness it gives it. I didn’t learn the importance of treating all people equally in spite of their race, gender or the language they spoke. I didn’t learn the true value of friends instead of just “hanging out” with people. College made me a better person.
Rick Smith
Foothills
