Letter: Save Letters to the Editor

Before your Big Boss cuts out local letters, I suggest he eliminate a page or two of national news. It’s almost a rerun of yesterday’s TV reporting which we have been treated to ad nauseum anyway. Instead, print a second page of letters to the editor. I have been really impressed with most of the logical and literate contributions that I would much rather read their fresh, if sometimes quirky, comments that I’d like to have more.
Susan Vonkersburg
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.