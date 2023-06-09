According to the Economist Magazine, "In November the court said it would rehear the case en banc (meaning with a panel of 11 judges). Fewer than 1% of requests for rehearing en banc are granted. It is rarer still for a court to decide to rehear a case of its own accord, as it did in this instance.

"Though American law is designed to protect all faiths equally, native American claims have often fared badly. Courts have ruled that when the government prevents a church from building an extension, it may be curtailing religious freedom. But sacred native American sites have been lawfully bulldozed.

"The Supreme Court will probably have the last word. Today’s court may be different. Justice Neil Gorsuch is an expert on American Indian law and has championed native American religious rights. And the current bench seems invested in protecting religion. Of 22 religious-freedom cases brought before the court since 2012, 21 decisions have expanded those freedoms, 18 of them unanimously."

Robert Shatz

Foothills