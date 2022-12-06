Letter: Save Our Democracy

After reading the recent Tucson Opinion piece in which the Star’s Editorial Board calls for the firing of two Cochise County Supervisors for deliberately choosing to undermine democracy, I suggest Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy be added to the list. For the past two elections in 2020 and 2022, Supervisor Christy, without supporting evidence, has voted not to certify Pima County’s election results contributing to a dangerous loss of public trust. Playing to the discredited election deniers is a gutless action that merits his removal. We expect more courage and less pandering from our elected representatives.