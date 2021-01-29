Letter: save our park

We have been zoo members since we moved here 18 years ago love and support our zoo However we dont support the expansion for a new tiger enclosure. We have had countless hours of enjoyment at Reid Park a free place to expose our grandkids to nature and enjoy green space in the middle of the city . Many cannot afford the zoo can we steal their oasis for tigers i think not. Please save our duck pond and relaxing green space. Asking zoo to come up with a different plan.
Judi Bach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.