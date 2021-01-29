 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: save our park
View Comments

Letter: save our park

We have been zoo members since we moved here 18 years ago love and support our zoo However we dont support the expansion for a new tiger enclosure. We have had countless hours of enjoyment at Reid Park a free place to expose our grandkids to nature and enjoy green space in the middle of the city . Many cannot afford the zoo can we steal their oasis for tigers i think not. Please save our duck pond and relaxing green space. Asking zoo to come up with a different plan.

Judi Bach

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Local-issues

Letter: SS

My husband passed away in 1998, and I get his SS because his was more than mines I'm 75 now how come I can't get my SS and his . Since I get h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News