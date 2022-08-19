 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Save our Schools – Again

Like nearly all Arizonans, I know the value of public education and the payoffs that it provides to families, neighborhoods, and the state economy. Yet our Republican Legislature is intentionally starving our public schools. They’ve severely cut funding and overturned popular initiatives that support our schools, disregarding the will of the voters. Currently, Arizona ranks last in the nation in education funding. And the latest legislative attack, a universal voucher expansion, would siphon $1 Billion a year or more from woefully underfunded neighborhood schools to private, religious, and home schools.

Arizona voters said No to these vouchers by a 2 to 1 margin in 2018. Because our Legislature defied us, we must do it again. Please sign the Save Our Schools petition before mid-September, so that we may, once again, vote to fund our public schools. You may find petition locations at teamsosarizona.com. Please take the time. Much is at stake.

Elizabeth Lyons

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

