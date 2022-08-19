Letter: Save our Schools – Again

Like nearly all Arizonans, I know the value of public education and the payoffs that it provides to families, neighborhoods, and the state economy. Yet our Republican Legislature is intentionally starving our public schools. They’ve severely cut funding and overturned popular initiatives that support our schools, disregarding the will of the voters. Currently, Arizona ranks last in the nation in education funding. And the latest legislative attack, a universal voucher expansion, would siphon $1 Billion a year or more from woefully underfunded neighborhood schools to private, religious, and home schools.