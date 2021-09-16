Letter: Save Our Water

With the grave threat of Lakes Mead/Powell becoming "DEAD POOLS," common sense is mandatory: 1) Don't develop new tracts of houses in the desert; 2) Don't build any new dwellings; 3) Don't allow private swimming pools;, 4) Don't plant green grass (use fake or gravel) or thirsty plants; 5) Golf courses must use recycled water; 6) Clean up poisoned water sources in South Tucson; 7) Don't allow the southern Tucson mountains to be destroyed by Rosemont (we can't drink copper); 8) Collect shower water in a big bucket while the water is warming up, then use it to flush the toilet; 9) Don't use the dishwasher or washing machine until you have a full load.
In Maine, houses with septic tanks near a lake have signs, "If it's yellow, it's mellow"...."If it's brown, flush it down."
Let's implement water-saving measures before it's too late.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.