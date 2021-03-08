 Skip to main content
Letter: Save Reid Park from zoo encroachment
Letter: Save Reid Park from zoo encroachment

I am writing as a neighbor to Reid Park, retiree, snowbird, lover of nature and open spaces. My husband and I purchased our home here a year ago which is half a block from the park. We liked the proximity to the park and the amenities it offers. We like to walk, sit under the shade of the old growth trees, bird watch and enjoy the turtles, geese and ducks cavorting in the two large ponds. Upon learning of the planned zoo expansion into Reid Park, consuming 3.5 acres and destroying the south pond, Barnum Hill and the old-growth trees, I immediately joined the local grassroots group "Save the Heart of Reid Park" who have protested the zoo's planned encroachment. Our open green spaces are even more precious, now more than ever, in light of the threats of climate change and the pandemic. I urge all Tucsonans to speak out against this land grab!

Susan Jones

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

