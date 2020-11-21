Letter: Save the duckpond

Save the duck pond and Barnum Hill. The duck pond has always been my family's favorite part of the park. We should also keep Barnum Hill, named for Willis Barnum, who facilitated the creation of the park by purchasing the land when the city had no funds, and selling it to the city in installments at the same price. Besides having an intense interest in golf, Mr. Barnum served on the local draft board during and after WW II. He was also my wife's grandfather.
Bruce Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
