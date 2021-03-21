 Skip to main content
Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park
Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park

While I voted for the Tax increase for the Zoo in 2017, like many Citizens of Tucson, this last December, I was shocked to find out about Zoo Expansion Plans that will destroy Barnum Hill and the South Duck pond. Clearly the 2017 ballot, and information provided to the public at that time, did not disclose this destruction. Zoo Proponent claims of outreach are obscure and do rise to a good faith effort.

As a comparison on another issue affecting me, I was made fully aware of issues regarding the Sunshine Mile. I felt that I had easy access to information regarding this change. The outreach by the City of Tucson was highly effective, and my Ward Six Council Member bent over backwards working on compromises.

What a dichotomy! Something here is not right. I want my Zoo Vote back. Save the Heart of Reid Park.

Robert Seaman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

