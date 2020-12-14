 Skip to main content
Letter: Save the heart of Reid Park
Letter: Save the heart of Reid Park

When I tell people the zoo is planning to take out Barnum Hill, the south pond and all the trees around the pond they think I am kidding. It is a part of their childhood and family life and they can't believe the zoo would do this and why haven't heard about it? The pond and hill are an oasis in the m.iddle pf the desert and a great, free place for parents to take their kids and show them the ducks and turtles. The waterfall is a great place to have your picture taken.

Is the zoo so powerful they can do whatever they want to the rest of the park without consulting the public? I thought the park belongs to the people.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

