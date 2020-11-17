 Skip to main content
Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park
Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park

I am a 15-year resident of the Julia Keen neighborhood, a teacher, and a longtime volunteer at the Tucson Wildlife Rescue Center. Why is the Daily Star reluctant to ask the Reid Park Zoo why they are spending millions of our tax dollars to destroy an invaluable and environmentally sensitive swath of Reid Park - the Heart of the Park, in fact? The false narrative by zoo CEO Mary Kruge is full of holes. There was no honest outreach to stakeholders in the surrounding neighborhoods. She continues to claim to have held "100 meetings" on this blatant land grab, which is astonishing. These "public meetings" involved ONLY the Zoological Society - not the community.

It is devastating to think that our beloved Duck Pond and Barnum Hill will be bulldozed, old growth, rare trees will be cut down, migratory bird habitat leveled, and a rare urban oasis will meet its demise.

saba bennett

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

