Letter: Save the heart of Reid Park
Letter: Save the heart of Reid Park

I support the mayor on pausing the destruction of Barnum Hill /mature trees and South duck pond.

We now are beginning to learn we were not properly informed of the expansion and take over of 3.5 acres of a historic and precious public space of Reid Park.

In my mind (and heart) this is not right! There are other solutions and other areas that would have less impact on our environment. Just the tree canopy alone is enough to rethink this zoo expansion plan into Barnum. I would have never voted for the props if I’d had any idea of this. The cost so far (3 million$) is outrageous for design and meetings, when the people weren’t really properly informed. The Mayor and Council have the power to change this, by coming to the table and finding solutions to end this for the better of the whole community. Thank you for your time.

Gigi Brown, Ward 6

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

