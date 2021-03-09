Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park

I am writing to show my support for saving Barnum Hill the Duck pond and most importantly the beautiful 60 year old trees that surround them.Despite people calling it ugly and unusable I find it beautiful.I go every day to walk my dog or to birdwatch and enjoy our midtown oasis.I never heard a peep from the city or the zoo in this so called outreach.
Had I ,I certainly would have voiced my opposition to this insane idea. You cannot make another area better than we have now. I also think the idea that a zoo is important to our community is absurd.We have the Desert Museum which is far superior to the animal prison at Reid Park.
Save the Heart of Reid Park !
Rob Armstrong
Midtown
