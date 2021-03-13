Letter: Save the Heart of Reid Park

Please Save our Tucson few open green spaces.
Save the duck pond, Barnum hill and our majestic eucalyptus and pine trees at Reid Park..
I have 13 nephews and nieces we can't afford to pay the Zoo entrance fee. Where they will go on weekends if there is no more ducks pond?
Social Injustice.
" Injusticia Social para nuestra comunidad y familias."
Why the golf course land who serve just a few adults (no kids) has never been considered?
We do not need more animals in cages!
What we need is free open green areas in Tucson.
Tucson people, we know the swallower of the 3.5 acres of our unique park by the Zoo is Wrong!
PD. I live half block from the Reid park since 2001 and never ever received any information of the public meeting by the Zoo or City.
Cristina Cardenas
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.