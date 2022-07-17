 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Save the Opinion and Letters Pages

The subscription price for the Arizona Daily Star has gone up over the past year. Yet my husband and I continue because a local newspaper is vitally important to an informed public. We wonder if the cost is intended to cause us to move solely to online news. That Gannet wants to cut the Opinion page from its papers is worrisome and ignores centuries of journalistic practice. For me, there are two very important parts to the Star. First, the "Tucson & Region" news, where I get information about local issues, what the legislature is up to, and who among the candidates is being subpoenaed. Ha! Then I read the Opinion page and every letter. We want to see thoughtful local and national editorials. We value the insights of our fellow citizens, though we don’t always agree with them. Several readers have already written to say they will cancel their subscriptions if the opinion pages are curtailed. We are likely to do the same. Please hang in there, Lee Enterprises!

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

