Letter: Save the Reid Park Baseball Fields

I oppose the elimination of any Reid Park Baseball Fields.

In addition to local leagues, the fields are used by Korean Baseball and the Salpointe Baseball Tournament. These events attract out-of-town teams and parents/fans, and have a major economic impact on the City of Tucson and our local hotels and restaurants.

If the fields are eliminated, the City will lose revenue from the field rental fees, as well as lose sales tax and bed tax revenue from the displaced hotel rooms. Our local hotels and restaurants will also suffer from lost sales.

The proposed new uses for the eliminated baseball fields will generate NO REVENUE for the City or its Hospitality Industry.

Tucson’s hotels suffered greatly during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They are finally returning to normal.

Eliminating the Reid Park Baseball Fields will be another blow to Tucson’s Hospitality Industry. On behalf of the thousands of Tucson’s residents who work in Hospitality, please preserve all 4 of the Reid Park Baseball Fields!!!

Wes Clark

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

