Letter: Save the Santa Rita’s

Hud Bay Minerals of Canada is determined to destroy the beauty and natural habitat of Santa Rita Mountains and the surrounding area.All the reasons to why the mining should be stopped have been repeatedly presented. Most importantly is the wasting and polluting of possibly trillions of gallons of water that Arizona desperately needs. A Federal judge has heard these reasons and has put a hold on the mining permit. Sadly the UNITED STATES CORPS. OF ENGINEERS can’t seem to come up with a reason to stop the mining. Perhaps the Lobbyists of Hud Bay with pockets full of MONEY are influencing the Corps to decide in favor of Hud Bay. It is time for the Corps of Engineers and all the other agencies involved ,who are paid by Our Government , to do their duty and stop all the drilling and mining in the Santa Rita mountains.

Ted Crisboi

Southwest side

Catch the latest in Opinion

