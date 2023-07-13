All the reasons as to why Copper world and other mining companies must stop the desecration of the Santa Rita and Patagonia Mountains. An arial view shows the carnage already done. Yes the world needs copper and other minerals., however to destroy native lands, and corrupt the beauty and animal habitat of these mountains is unconscionable. The biggest is sin of all is the stealing and polluting millions of gallons of Arizona water each day ,water that is so precious, that we are continually reminded to try to conserve it. Hudbay seems to be gaining on their appeals, because because they continue the drilling and devastation and our elected officials do nothing to stop it. How they can come into our United States and damage it to their own intent is hard to understand. The reason is that they will make a lot of money , and they are no doubt lining the pockets of our corrupt officials who make the decisions on their appeals .