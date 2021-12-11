 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SAVE THE STAR
View Comments

Letter: SAVE THE STAR

  • Comments

I have been a been an online subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star for years. It shows up, without fail, in my email every morning around 4:30 am. The some of the many benefits of an online prescription is that you can click on the links within an article, public notice, or ad for more detailed information, you can sign up for the Weekly Reader Chat that highlights a wide range of local folks, and you can easily translate an article into Spanish, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese or Russian (cool beans). I applaud the journalistic standards of our paper, if these standards or any of the other benefits I prize are lost due to the take over and will cancel my subscription.

Abreeza Zegeer

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News