Letter: SAVE THE STAR

I have been a been an online subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star for years. It shows up, without fail, in my email every morning around 4:30 am. The some of the many benefits of an online prescription is that you can click on the links within an article, public notice, or ad for more detailed information, you can sign up for the Weekly Reader Chat that highlights a wide range of local folks, and you can easily translate an article into Spanish, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese or Russian (cool beans). I applaud the journalistic standards of our paper, if these standards or any of the other benefits I prize are lost due to the take over and will cancel my subscription.
Abreeza Zegeer
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.