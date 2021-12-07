Letter: Save the Star

Re: the November 30 article "Imagining Life without the Arizona Daily Star"
Tucson would be a lesser place without the Arizona Daily Star. In particular, the reporting on immigration and the environment is solid and fair. Tony Davis' reporting is the best, knowledgeable and meticulous. It would be a sad day when the writings of Davis, Brean, Duarte, Steller and Fitzsimmons (and the others) are not available on a daily basis.
Editorial boards all over this country routinely study political candidates in their states. If they endorse a candidate it is because they have determined that candidate would best serve their readers and communities. It is a service to the community. If Republicans are interested in securing newspaper editorial board endorsements, I suggest they concentrate on recruiting sane, competent and honest candidates for consideration.
Living in this remnant of the Confederacy is not always nice, but losing the Arizona Daily Star would be intolerable.
Janet Smith
Oro Valley
