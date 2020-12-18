Letter: Save the Zoo's Expansion!

The Zoo Expansion should go through! It would benefit the animals and the people of Tucson equally. The Zoo provides great opportunity for people to learn all about the beings that reside on God's green earth with us, especially families, and that's not an opportunity that should be denied to anyone. As we get pulled more and more towards living on the internet, places like the Zoo allows us to connect to the Earth in a very special way, and remind ourselves that there is more to life and the universe and God's grace than Facebook! Let the expansion happen!
Lexi Merette
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!