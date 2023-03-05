I’m glad to see that, after decades of warnings, people are finally realizing that we are in a water crisis. Many people have suggested ways of getting more water to SoAZ; some are unfeasible, others are ridiculous. Perhaps someone will eventually come up with a practical way to get more water to the desert, but for now we need to learn to live with the water we have. I won’t try to list all of the ways people can save water, there are too many and not all can be done by everyone. But we all need to do everything we can to save water before it gets much worse. We also need to prepare ourselves to pay a lot more for the water we use.