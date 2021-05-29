 Skip to main content
Letter: Save Water Save Oak Flat
Letter: Save Water Save Oak Flat

The international mining company, Rio Tinto, is proposing the Resolution Copper Mine just east of Apache Leap in Superior, Arizona. This proposed mine would be in the Tonto National Forest, at Oak Flat. This mine would consume the same amount of water as the City of Tempe on an annual basis for the next 40 years. Arizona cannot afford this use of our water, as Lake Meade is at 40% of its capacity! Moreover, Oak Flat is a very special place, containing petroglyphs, and endangered plants and animals. It would be an absolute tragedy to lose this treasured place to an underground block cave mine. This mining methodology would create a crater roughly two miles wide and 1,000 feet deep, obliterating Oak Flat. Worse yet, the mine would dump nearly 1.4 billion tons of toxic mining waste into an unlined tailings dump. I support HB 1884, the Save Oak Flat Bill.

Kathy Mohr-Almeida, Ph.D., Chapter Chair with the Grand Canyon Sierra Club

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

