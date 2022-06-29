Letter: Save Water! Turn Off the Tap While Brushing Your Teeth!

I try to conserve water as much as possible, including turning it off while brushing my teeth but, come on now, is the onus to save water only on private citizens? The mines freely dispense water constantly, from high pressure hoses, even when not necessary. Farms waste water by the ton. Permits for new developments, apartments, and buildings are constantly approved. Where will their water come from? Places like Winterhaven spray their lush lawns with impunity. Yes, they have their own water department, but they still draw their water from the same sources we all do. The government blithely allows water to be wasted disregarding those who are acutely at fault. Asking the public to turn off their taps while brushing their teeth can make a infinitesimal difference, but there are bigger fish to fry to help curb what will be one our worst nightmares--lack of precious water.