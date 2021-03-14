 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Saving Barnum Hill, Zoo Expansion, and Respectful Behavior
View Comments

Letter: Saving Barnum Hill, Zoo Expansion, and Respectful Behavior

  • Comments

Something feels so off to me about the conversation around Barnum Hill and the zoo expansion. The majority of the people who are speaking their opinions are adults, so why do I keep seeing childish insults coming from both sides?

I, a 17-year-old student, have been going to the park and the zoo my whole life, and many people would agree with me when I say that both are important to our community. I would love to see an expansion to our zoo, but I would also love to keep our park. Who gets to say that one is more important than the other when both side's views and concerns are valid?

We can continue this fight between the zoo expansion and saving Barnum Hill, but it'll just end with disappointment, anger, and frustration. Instead, shouldn't we be focusing our energy on finding a compromise?

We should take this 45-day pause to voice our opinions while remaining civil and respecting the other side's views.

Maria Araiza

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News