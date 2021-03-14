Letter: Saving Barnum Hill, Zoo Expansion, and Respectful Behavior

Something feels so off to me about the conversation around Barnum Hill and the zoo expansion. The majority of the people who are speaking their opinions are adults, so why do I keep seeing childish insults coming from both sides?
I, a 17-year-old student, have been going to the park and the zoo my whole life, and many people would agree with me when I say that both are important to our community. I would love to see an expansion to our zoo, but I would also love to keep our park. Who gets to say that one is more important than the other when both side's views and concerns are valid?
We can continue this fight between the zoo expansion and saving Barnum Hill, but it'll just end with disappointment, anger, and frustration. Instead, shouldn't we be focusing our energy on finding a compromise?
We should take this 45-day pause to voice our opinions while remaining civil and respecting the other side's views.
Maria Araiza
South side
