Two environmental issues critical to southern Arizona have been awaiting decisions by the Army Corps of Engineers, Rosemont Mine and the Villages at Vigneto development near Benson. On Friday, the Army Corps issued a permit that allows the mine operation to begin.
Rep. Raul Grijalva and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick together made a last minute plea to the Army Corps to reconsider its impending approval of Rosemont. Now their unified voice is needed to request that the Army Corps give adequate consideration to reinstating a permit to allow the 28,000 home Villages at Vigneto to proceed near the San Pedro River. This proposed mega-city will threaten the vital streamflow and riparian habitat of the San Pedro.
If our representatives speak out now, maybe at least one of two environmental nightmares can be avoided.
Debbie Collazo
West side
