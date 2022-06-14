 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Saving water-everyone can help

“IF it is yellow, let it mellow; IF it is brown, flush it down.” This phrase evolved in the 1980’s in the San Francisco area during a previous water shortage.

We all need to think about how we can contribute to saving water. Reducing the frequency we flush the toilet after urinating is easy. Other proposals for saving water include changing your diet, removing your lawn, and sharing a shower, to name a few. But none are as easy as NOT flushing every time you use the toilet.

The potential water savings for the Tucson area, estimating population at 1.2 million and the number flushes/day is 6-8 times and 1.5 gallons per flush. Hence, the gallons used would be 10.8-14.4 million g/d.

Flushing every other time would save between 5.4 - 7.2 million gallons per day (2.3 billion gallons per year)(~ 7000 acre-feet). This is more than 20% of the CAP water Tucson has proposed forgoing this year.

Robert Wample

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

