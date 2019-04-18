Thank you for the information on retirement and interesting. Here are two tips to better manage an individuals money:
1. Most banks and credit unions offer a Holiday Savings Account. A small amount can be moved into the account each paycheck. While an individual cannot access the money until November (with interest), it is nice to have during the holiday season (reducing the stress of holiday bills).
2. Set up checking sub- accounts for specific bills. The main checking account is set up for daily experiences (gas, groceries). Checking sub-accounts can be set up for free with automatic deposits from the paycheck. Each sub- account has a specific purpose - #1 utilities, #2 insurance and taxes, # 3 credit cards, etc.. These are usually set amounts which makes tracking a lot easier. Automatic payments can be set up to take from these sub- accounts.
These two tips can help keep track of an individual's budget and reduce stress.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.