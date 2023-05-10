Although thrilled to discover a review of my book, Sticky Karma, in Sunday's Southern Arizona Authors, I must give credit where credit is due. Jim Rankin, Margaret Fleming, and John Hollowell were the founders of the Southern Arizona Writing Project, not me. I was, however, invited to participate in the inaugural seminar, went on to become a research assistant for SAWP, and years later a board member.

The initial experience and ongoing association shaped my path as a teacher and a writer. One premise of the project was that if one were to teach writing, one should be writing. In presentations and trainings around the state, I was constantly surprised at how few English teachers wrote and at how many had been shamed by teachers when they were students.

The Writing Projects that sprang up all around the country were like a Renaissance in education. It saddens me now to hear of so many books being banned. I can only wonder what unhealed trauma is at the bottom of that.

Lee Shainen

Midtown