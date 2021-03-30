Letter: SAY IT ISN’T TRUE

Please governor ducey don’t remove the restrictions. Certainly Arizona is doing much better and the hope is that that will continue-it won’t without mitigations. Easing up should work, going to a full opening just won’t. As more people are vaccinated the numbers are hopeful. Before the mask requirement was mandated there were many people who resisted wearing a mask and social distancing , it became, somehow, a political so sad. The virus is not political and enjoys all factions, no limits.
Of course there will be many people who will support this governor’s latest mistake, whoops now I’m being political ! Sorry. This is not the time for politics it’s the time to continue to mask up, follow the mitigations and continue to watch the numbers decrease. Hopefully.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
