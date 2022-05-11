Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we buy. Due to the high inflation we are experiencing the dropping of this sales tax would benefit us all just like the proposal to drop the gasoline sales tax. Also if it is all about money for the City then why wasn't this proposition placed on our regular November election ballot instead of having a high cost special election in May?