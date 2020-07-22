Letter: Say no to rezoning In Tucson Mountains area

As winter residents of Pima County and the Tucson Mountains area, I want to express my deep concern about the proposed rezoning for the Tucson Mountains area that, if passed, will permanently alter this irreplaceable gem. The Tucson Mountains are a treasure of endless beauty, wildlife, vegetation, trails, and unspoiled wilderness that are unique to our area of Tucson. We chose to live in this part of Tucson precisely for this reason, and we have friends who did the same. It feels like a crime that it could be taken away from us for commercial and housing development that will inevitably change the landscape and natural habitat permanently.
Counties can always appropriate land for development, but they can never give it back. I hope Pima County will reconsider this rezoning proposal and allow the Tucson Mountains area to exist as it always has, in peace and beauty.
Marta Fahrenz
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!