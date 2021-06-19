 Skip to main content
Letter: Say WHAT....?? re: Gov. DUCEY's executive order
Letter: Say WHAT....?? re: Gov. DUCEY's executive order

Re: "Ducey:Universities can't require masks", June 16,2021. I feel shock & yes anger at Gov. Ducey's ludicrous executive order to not mandate Covid vaccines or mask wearing at the 3 Arizona State Universities. This threatens public safety & the health & welfare of all university students, faculty, and staff. Evolving variants may prove to be more contagious & lethal, for which teens & college age people who are unvaccinated are likely to bear an increased burden of morbidity and mortality due to this appallingly ill advised executive order. And where is the advice from the AZDHA director (Dr Cara Christ) in all this ? Her silence is deafening. I am a nurse midwife, who along with my wonderful colleagues, has worked in person throughout this epidemic. We were among the first to step up and take the vaccine in December. How dare Gov Ducky suggest safety rules are "virtue signaling".

Yes, Governor, show some virtue & reverse this mandate. As Mark Twain said, "do the right thing, it will please some people & astonish the rest"

Eileen Devlin, CNM

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

