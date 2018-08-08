Re: the Aug. 7 article "City to examine new limits on smoking."
We are informed that the Tucson City Council will pursue the major objective of keeping tobacco products out of high schools by raising the age to purchase “tobacco” products from 18 to 21. Good idea because we all know that smoking tobacco is unhealthy. But wait, the article continues by saying that cigarette smoking is at an all-time low. Huh?
Then we realize that this initiative is all about something called an "e-cigarette", which is not a tobacco product. Message to the Council: If you want to discuss nicotine delivery systems, do so honestly, but do not hide behind a haze of tobacco smoke. PS. I own an electrical space heater. It is not an e-fireplace.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
