Monday afternoon after Super Bowl. Rain in gusts with sunshine in between. I took a ride out east, then south on 83 toward Sonoita. On the right I came to an idyllic valley, with small mountains trending down to scrub oak-dotted hills. Oh, this is the place. The place where a foreign corporation plans to rip the earth apart and leave a mile-wide hole, filled with poisoned water, forever. And our government can't find a way to tell them no.
I pulled over and watched tendrils of the cloud bank from the west creep down the mountains. My 71-year-old heart sped up. Driving home through Box Canyon, trying to stay on the road, thinking of that place that our Lord made so pretty, wondering if this was the last time I would see it whole.
John Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.