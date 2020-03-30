Letter: Saying testing is not critical is a disservice to AZ citizens

As reported boldly on the front page of the March 21, 2020 Arizona Daily Star, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADPHS) statement that “widespread testing is not critical” does a huge disservice to the citizens of Arizona. To be clear, social distancing is important, but until 1) EVERYONE with symptoms is tested, 2) all the contacts of people testing positive are tested, 3) and everyone testing positive is isolated, we will not know with confidence when this virus is contained. To officially state that testing is not important in hopes of easing anxiety, when the real issue is a shortage of testing supplies, is disingenuous. The way to ease the public’s anxiety in times of crises is to provide accurate information quickly. Instead of downplaying the role of testing, the ADPHS should focus on describing the shortage and informing Arizonans what they are doing to ensure testing as many people as possible.
Patricia Schnitzer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
