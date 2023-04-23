In light of the governor’s requirement the legislature only send “good bills,” the Arizona Libertarian Party would like to draw attention to such a bill.

SB-1367, otherwise called the “Defend the Guard Act,” just passed the through the senate.

The purpose of the Defend the Guard Act is for states to reassert their rights under the 10th Amendment in the event the Federal government uses military force overseas. This bill would not allow the Arizona National Guard to be incorporated into the total fighting force, unless a formal declaration of war is passed. This power is delegated specifically to Congress, one not exercised since World War 2.

If you believe “forever wars” of choice dominating American politics for the past 20 years need to come to an end—this is a bill for you!

The AZLP urges you to contact your representatives and Governor Hobbs today, and tell them you want to see the Defend the Guard become the law. Make your voice heard.

Luis Bachelier, communications team with the Arizona Libertarian Party

