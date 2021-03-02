 Skip to main content
Letter: SB 1452, expanding the Voucher Program a poor choice
Re: the Feb. 17 article "Arizona GOP lawmakers move to expand school vouchers."

The idea that public school students should go to private schools is based on giving the students a better education. It does not consider that the proposal is to give $6400 to the Private School – when the State now only gives $3896 to the Public school for the same student. Where are the additional funds coming from? The state should send $6400 per student to the Public school, which have certified, well educated and dedicated teachers. Public schools are open to all students, not just the ones that the school wants there. Do not let them gut Public Schools in Arizona. They need to be funded better than 49th in the Nation. The Public Schools would excel, if the State sent $6400 per student to them. That is where you get a better education for our students.

Laura Grijalva

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

