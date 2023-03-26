Isn’t it surprising how when the Republicans lose an election they cry “Foul”. SB 1695 as Sen. Hoffman proposed is clearly a bold, egregious, and flagrant effort to overturn elections that don’t result in their nominee’s win. This is but another sad attempt by Republican legislators to claw back the voting rights of Arizona citizens. As an example, in Maricopa County it would take a mere 1000 subjective affidavits to have a judge throw out the citizens’ choices and require a second ballot, 1000 people! Whose to say the real motives of anyone submitting one of these affidavits? Thankfully we have a system of checks and balances where our judicial system follows the law and not political whims to decide the legality of procedures as well as validity of an election’s final results. Any Legislator voting in favor of SB 1695 is not representing all their constituents; but only the few who continue to promote unfounded conspiracies regarding the overall viability of election.