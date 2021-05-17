 Skip to main content
Letter: SB1532
This is my eleventh year teaching. I know many teachers may be upset about SB1532. I am not. In fact, as an advocate for diversity in education, I’m thrilled.

This bill, if passed, will make it a requirement for teachers to teach both sides of controversial issues, or face a $5,000 fine.

Think about what this means! If you are a parent or a student, say, passionate about the 1619 Project, or a parent or a student who believes that Westward Expansion also needs to taught from the perspectives of the massacred natives, or a parent or a student who believes the opening words from the Declaration of Independence, all MEN are created equal, should also be taught alongside Abigail Adams’ desperate pleas to “remember the ladies,” then you have just been handed a powerful new weapon. Now teachers will have to teach these things, or they will face a fine that makes up about 10% of their yearly pay.

Chris Salvagio

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

