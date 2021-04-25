 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: SB1713 and SB1485 are voter suppression laws
View Comments

Letter: SB1713 and SB1485 are voter suppression laws

  • Comments

Re: the April 20 article "2 GOP senators blast critics of proposed voting changes."

Senators Michelle Ugenti-Rita (Scottsdale) and J.D. Mesnard (Chandler) “lashed out” at Greater Phoenix Leadership in response to their letter which called SB1713 (Mesnard) and SB1485 (Ugenti-Rita) “attempts at voter suppression cloaked as reform – plain and simple,” Ugenti-Rita accused the letter of lying. Mesnard said that insignificant voter fraud in Arizona is irrelevant to his bill. He justifies it using a Data Orbital poll which said that a majority of Arizonans surveyed 'had at least some concern about their votes being “properly counted.”' Concern about votes being properly counted is perfectly normal. That is why election officials conduct double audits on vote counting machines. These bills do nothing to ease concerns about proper counting. They simply throw more obstacles into the voting process which increases the likelihood that your vote won't be counted or that you won't vote at all. And that is the real point of these bills. Voter suppression – plain and simple.

Robert White

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News