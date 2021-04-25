Letter: SB1713 and SB1485 are voter suppression laws

Re: the April 20 article "2 GOP senators blast critics of proposed voting changes."
Senators Michelle Ugenti-Rita (Scottsdale) and J.D. Mesnard (Chandler) “lashed out” at Greater Phoenix Leadership in response to their letter which called SB1713 (Mesnard) and SB1485 (Ugenti-Rita) “attempts at voter suppression cloaked as reform – plain and simple,” Ugenti-Rita accused the letter of lying. Mesnard said that insignificant voter fraud in Arizona is irrelevant to his bill. He justifies it using a Data Orbital poll which said that a majority of Arizonans surveyed 'had at least some concern about their votes being “properly counted.”' Concern about votes being properly counted is perfectly normal. That is why election officials conduct double audits on vote counting machines. These bills do nothing to ease concerns about proper counting. They simply throw more obstacles into the voting process which increases the likelihood that your vote won't be counted or that you won't vote at all. And that is the real point of these bills. Voter suppression – plain and simple.
Robert White
Foothills
