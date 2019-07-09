We were in a local Pakmail store last week and learned that the lady who owns that store was assisting an elderly woman who had come in the store trying to mail cash or a mail order to someone who had seemed to be threatening her. She was quite upset and it became apparent to the Pakmail owner that the lady was a victim of a scam, demanding money in return for something. There are quite a few residents of Tucson who are elderly and could be victimized by these people.
For example, we have been receiving 10 or more calls a day from a 510 area code. The message is that our Social Security account has been frozen and we must press #1 for more information. I just hang up but my wife finally persisted to see what the scam was. The person she got told her he or she was in Gambia. My wife began questioning the call center employee who eventually hung up. I know that Social Security, like banks and other large businesses do not do business like this by telephone. I hope others our age will learn that these phone calls are robocalls and the callers are up to no good.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
