Letter: Scarce Water

The Star missed an important solution in reporting on the Legislature allocating $1B to address our water crisis. First, ask where is most of the water currently being used? Answer: agriculture - 70%. Why not look there first for savings? We’re not an agricultural powerhouse like Iowa, so why are we extravagantly flood-irrigating square miles of pecan orchards, only to see them go elsewhere? Let’s change tax laws that currently promote this kind of extravagant use to support residences and businesses that make sense for our arid state. Instead of building pipelines to Baja and the Mississippi, let’s use that money to buy out farmers and their water rights, prioritizing those that we need locally, such as dairies. There are more practical solutions along with conservation that will actually solve this problem, but ignoring agriculture for political reasons undercuts this effort from the beginning.