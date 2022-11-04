Letter: scare tactics

The recent campaign speech by Kari Lake concerning fentanyl was disingenuous at best. She correctly outlines the dangers and deaths caused by fentanyl use and then promises to combat the problem by declaring an invasion on her first day in office and “securing” our border with Mexico. The CATO Institute (hardly the lame-stream media) recently published a review of fentanyl smuggling using CBP, ICE, and DHS data. The findings were that 90% of drug seizures are at ports of entry or roadside check points and 91% of those arrested are U.S. citizens. Theatrical scare tactics and misdirected actions have no place in a serious discussion of an important issue.