 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: scare tactics

  • Comments

The recent campaign speech by Kari Lake concerning fentanyl was disingenuous at best. She correctly outlines the dangers and deaths caused by fentanyl use and then promises to combat the problem by declaring an invasion on her first day in office and “securing” our border with Mexico. The CATO Institute (hardly the lame-stream media) recently published a review of fentanyl smuggling using CBP, ICE, and DHS data. The findings were that 90% of drug seizures are at ports of entry or roadside check points and 91% of those arrested are U.S. citizens. Theatrical scare tactics and misdirected actions have no place in a serious discussion of an important issue.

Jack Garner

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News