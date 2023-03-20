Once upon a time, conservatives warned against “Big Brother” government dictating what you read, said, and thought. Liberals trying to control us! Today it is clear those warnings were prescient, but it is conservatives playing the role of Big Government Boogeyman. Are liberals banning books in schools and public libraries? No. Are liberals censoring teachers? No. Are liberals treating our children like snowflakes who fall to pieces if they are made to feel uncomfortable? No. Populist parents demanding the government protect their children by banning books and censoring teachers are too scared or too lazy to help their children interpret for themselves how literature reflects their world and makes them feel. Yet, they give their young kids cell phones. Their children are seeing things online that would make the most racy books they’ve banned from the library look like Winnie the Pooh. Oops. That title just offended thousands of delicate right-wing parents. Conservatives win votes by scaring parents, and scared parents create fragile children. We must reverse course.