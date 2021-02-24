Letter: Scheduling Appointments for COVID Vaccinations

More and more letters appear that effusively praise the process of actually receiving the COVID-19 vaccinations. That's fine, but it is not so easy to actually get an appointment for a vaccination.
Now the state has opened a mass vaccination site at the University of Arizona, while Pima County could not, even before the severe weather, get enough vaccine doses from the state and has to cancel appointments. Why is the state opening a site before the county has enough doses to fully function? This confusing effort is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Now people at age 65 will also be able to fruitlessly attempt to get non-available appointments before anyone has enough doses to support this expanded effort. This confusing mess may cause some people, who may be skeptical about getting vaccinated to begin with, to lose hope and just give up on getting the shots.
Governor Ducey, would you manage an ice cream parlor this way?
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
