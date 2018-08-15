Re: the Aug. 15 letter to the editor "Change scholarship eligibility."
The writer reacts to the guest column saying that the U of A must do more to help (illegal) immigrant and DACA students. This gentleman is certainly well meaning and thankfully, he doesn’t ask for my tax dollars. He only requests that UA allow the National Hispanic Scholarship Fund to raise money on campus for this critical element of “our” community being denied assistance. Surely the NHSF does not have unlimited ability to raise scholarship funds, so I ask, shouldn’t all scholarship money raised on our campus be earmarked for Arizonan Hispanic Americans?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
